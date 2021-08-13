Gail Mabalane hopes to inspire women as she opens up about her hair loss and regrowth journey

Actress Gail Mabalane hopes to inspire women and help them open up about their experiences with hair loss.

In the first episode of a series on her newly launched YouTube channel, she detailed the events that led to her going bald in 2019. It all started after she decided to switch up her look from her signature pixie cut to a bun.

“We {Me and my stylist] decided to gel the hair down and put it up into a bun. I could tell this was not going to be practical for me because it didn't hold my hair the way I wanted it to be.”

They agreed to get a stronger product that promised to deliver better results and she was able to keep the hairstyle for weeks.

She didn't immediately realise that something was wrong until she went to the salon for a routine hair wash.