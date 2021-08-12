'It never goes away' - AKA mourns late fiancée Nelli Tembe four months after her death

Rapper AKA has taken to social media with a heavy heart to remember his late fiancée Anele “Nelli” Tembe who died earlier this year.

Four months after her tragic death, AKA remembers the love of his life Nelli after she apparently fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on April 11.

Taking to Instagram with a snap of the pair in a photo shoot for the Fela in Versace rapper's Bhovamania merchandise line, the star reminded followers that it has been four months since Nelli died.

Heartbroken, the star said that the feeling doesn't go away but he is doing the best he can with the opportunities and gifts in his life.

“Four months to this day... it never goes away. Every day I pray for her, myself and our families. I will never be the same person I was ... but I will do the best I can with the gift and opportunity of life that I still have left,” AKA wrote.

He also went on to thank those who have stood by him during these difficult times.

“Thank you to everyone who has stuck by me and our respective families ... you know who you are,” he said.