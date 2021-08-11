Leisure

Amanda Black dragged for 'being woke' to sell new album — but she isn't fazed!

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 11 August 2021
Songstress Amanda Black says that we need to be prepared to fight when it comes to overthrowing the system.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

Musician Amanda Black has come under fire for allegedly using politics to sell her latest album. 

Coming hot off the trail of her latest album Mnyama, the star was accused of using her online political “ramblings” to promote her music.

Social media users accused the star of using her supposed “wokeness” to sell her music from her latest project because her political tweets often land her on the Twitter trends list.

The Amazulu hitmaker chose to blue-tick the claims as the TL debated for and against the “fake woke” claims. Instead of engaging in the debate, Amanda stood firm with her thoughts on politics in SA and what can be done to help people in a time of need. 

The musician's recent budding political ideas addressed what Amanda considers concerns in SA. In a thread about totalitarianism or a dictatorial system of government with complete subservience to the state, the star highlight concerns she finds affect our nation.

After the educational thread, the star told her fans that the people of the country are confined to a rigged system that isn't looking out for the best interest of its people. She said that in order for SA to have a fighting chance of gaining liberation, people need to be educated on politics and the law.

The singer has been attempting to share knowledge she's acquired, with several Twitter threads on the topic.

We are in the system, and it's rigged. Better we get to know it if we are to survive, break out and thrive, at this moment its near impossible to live outside it. So we need to equip ourselves with the knowledge that will allow us to have more than a fighting chance,” said Amanda.

Though the star had her fans backing up her thoughts, she also had some backlash to her critiques of the system.

Check out the reactions below:

Amanda has made it clear to Mzansi that she isn't one to shy away from the issues that plague SA.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE about her new album Mnyama, the star explained why in recent weeks she has been using her social media platform to raise awareness around political concerns close to her.

She believes that with having the clout she has as a celebrity, she can use her voice to speak on behalf of those who can't necessarily speak for themselves. 

“I’ve realised my need to talk, I’ve realised my power to talk. I only attributed it to the music for a while and allowed people to tell me that it’s only in the music. Now, as I am unfolding, I’m finding my voice to speak for people who can’t speak for themselves, to speak out about things that are affecting me. I am black and I am a citizen in SA, that on its own is something to speak out on ... It's because right now I have found me again, I found my voice again and I am here to use it,” said Amanda.

