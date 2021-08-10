'We made history again': Rachel Kolisi celebrates Springbok victory over the British & Irish Lions

Businesswoman and wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, says their family is blessed to have witnessed yet another big win by the team after they defeated the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town at the weekend.

The Springboks beat the Lions 19-16 to win the series 2-1.

“Once every 12 years this opportunity comes about. For many of the players and their families, it happens once in their careers.

“Yesterday, the Springboks made history again. I can't believe I got to be part of this! Something I'll never take for granted,” she captioned a family photo of her, Siya and their children with the trophy.