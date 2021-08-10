Mzansi hearts heavy as they mourn Amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura
#RIPKhanyaHadebe, #RIPThandoTot and #RIPTD have also landed on the Twitter trends list.
Tributes having been pouring in for Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau after the tragic news about their passing over the weekend.
Sources confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that the artists were involved in a fatal car accident, on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.
Upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD are believed to have been with the pair in the car and died as well.
DJ Oscar Mbo took to Instagram stories sharing his tribute.
“Very sad morning. amajita always had great spirits and very jolly too. Death is such a painful thing. Doubt I can [get] used to it. Thank you to the contributions to the industry and the urban culture over all. Rest in peace Mupralazi. Rest in peace Killer. Rest in peace The Voice,” he wrote
DJ Sbu, Khuli Chana, DJ Speedsta and other celebrities also took to social media expressing their grief and disbelief at the news.
“Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit,” DJ Sbu wrote.
“Got to see him [Killer Kau] perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday, he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage,” Khuli Chana wrote.
“Rest easy gents, Didn’t know you personally but I knew you through your music and the entertainment on your IG Live. It’s a very sad day for the industry.” DJ Speedsta wrote.
Here are some of the tributes below:
PEACE MAGENTS 🙏🏾🕊✌🏾— LOCATION SILA 📍🕴🏽 (@Robot_Boii) August 9, 2021
At this Point all we can do…is get to GOD.
💔💛💚#RipKillerKau #RipMpura #RIPKhanyaHadebe #RipTD #RipThandotot | #RobotBoii pic.twitter.com/R0fdGNNnGF
Today’s story is the saddest bed time story to date. 😔 #ripmpura #ripkillerKau— KHANDA SHISA🧠🔥 OUT NOW! (@ReasonHD) August 9, 2021
Got to see him perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage— KhuliYano (@KhuliChana) August 9, 2021
🕊 #RIPKillerKau pic.twitter.com/yslTcdwvMb
Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings🙏🏿— #djsbu (@djsbu) August 10, 2021
The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit.#RIPthandoTot#RIPKillerKau#RIPKhanyaHadebe pic.twitter.com/0xYPAEqUyK
Man Killa Kau and Mpura were in the forefront of the Piano Movement that’s putting our country on the world map. Young Superstars who were still yet to do lots of great things…hayi this one is sore. 💔— Tweezy (@TweezyZA) August 9, 2021
Rest easy gents, Didn’t know you personally but I knew you through your music and the entertainment on your IG Live. 💔 it’s a very sad for the industry. #RIPMpura #RIPKillerKau pic.twitter.com/f1QsFPv5qr— SUPTA (@SUPTA_DJ) August 9, 2021
Having to take the mic to say RIP to the boys broke me… hayi 💔— Thulisile Phongolo (@Thuli_P) August 9, 2021