Mzansi hearts heavy as they mourn Amapiano stars Killer Kau and Mpura

Tributes having been pouring in for Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau after the tragic news about their passing over the weekend.

Sources confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Monday that the artists were involved in a fatal car accident, on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

Upcoming artists Khanya “The Voice” Hadebe, DJ Thando Tot and TD are believed to have been with the pair in the car and died as well.

DJ Oscar Mbo took to Instagram stories sharing his tribute.

“Very sad morning. amajita always had great spirits and very jolly too. Death is such a painful thing. Doubt I can [get] used to it. Thank you to the contributions to the industry and the urban culture over all. Rest in peace Mupralazi. Rest in peace Killer. Rest in peace The Voice,” he wrote

DJ Sbu, Khuli Chana, DJ Speedsta and other celebrities also took to social media expressing their grief and disbelief at the news.

“Just woke up to the sad news of their passing. Deepest condolences to their family, friends, loved ones & dear fans. Lalani ngoxolo young Kings The LORD is close to the brokenhearted & saves those who are crushed in spirit,” DJ Sbu wrote.

“Got to see him [Killer Kau] perform for the first time at Focalistic’s birthday, he performed straight after me and I loved his energy on stage,” Khuli Chana wrote.

“Rest easy gents, Didn’t know you personally but I knew you through your music and the entertainment on your IG Live. It’s a very sad day for the industry.” DJ Speedsta wrote.

Here are some of the tributes below: