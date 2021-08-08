Twitter reacts to Black Motion's Thabo's response to Zodwa Wabantu's claims

Zodwa Wabantu recently left the internet wilding after she claimed that she had a one-night stand with Black Motion's Thabo 'Smol' Mabogwane.

.

The entertainer made the revelation to Lasizwe on a recent episode of Drink Or Tell The Truth.

As part of the game, which can be likened to truth or dare (where the dare is to drink a nasty concoction), the pair ask each other risky questions, expecting truthful replies.

Lasizwe asked Zodwa who she had recently had sex with after meeting them at a groove.

A collective gasp vibrated on the TL when Zodwa replied, “Someone famous that I f*cked, ... I think three weeks back, was Thabo from Black Motion ... Yes we had sex. Yes it's not a secret. Apparently he has a girlfriend ... It's none of my business.”

Watch the YouTube show below: