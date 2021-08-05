Volunteering at the Olympics — an experience like no other
Time spent at three Games changed fencing guru’s life forever
Attending the Olympics changed her outlook on being an athlete, a coach and later a parent.
With decades of sporting experience, Gqeberha’s own pentathlete and fencing guru Jessica Knoetze Raper said her time spent volunteering at three Olympic Games changed her life forever...
