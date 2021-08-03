Shona Ferguson to be buried in family only private ceremony

The Ferguson family have revealed details for Shona Ferguson's funeral.

The actor and husband of actress Connie Ferguson died last Friday due to Covid-19 complications.

In an official statement shared on social media on Monday, the family said that he will be laid to rest on Wednesday in a private ceremony.

“The Ferguson family would like to confirm that the late Shona Ferguson will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended only by family members on Wednesday, 4 August 2021.” read the statement.

Though the family might prefer to have the funeral without the public, they said they are planning to have a memorial service at a later stage.

“Details of a memorial service will be communicated at a later stage once all necessary arrangements have been finalised. We would like to thank our friends and the public at large for the kind words of comfort during this difficult period.”