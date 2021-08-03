Rescued puppy enjoying new ‘leash’ on life

The abandoned puppy rescued from a drain in Motherwell in Gqeberha has made a full recovery and has now found his “furever” home, giving him a new “leash” on life.



“Mr T”, first named after Nelson Mandela Bay traffic department deputy director Eric Tiso, who was instrumental in his rescue, captured the hearts of Nelson Mandela Bay residents in July when he was rescued after being trapped in the drain for more than 24 hours. ..