'He's firing shots'- Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa spilling the tea
Social media has been abuzz with reactions after sports presenter Robert Marawa's interview with JJ Tabane.
On Monday, the popular media personality spilt the beans on his departure from the SABC on eNCA's Power to Truth.
Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.
Speaking to Tabane, Marawa detailed his time at SuperSport and the SABC and shared some of the difficulties he faced during his tenure.
He also promised fans that his departure was not the end of the road.
“As long as there is oxygen, Marawa will happen,” he said. “As long as there is oxygen, things are going to be happening”.
Marawa recently shared a WhatsApp text message exchange with SABC acting station manager Kina Nhlengethwa in which he was told not to return to work for his final show.
“So after serving the public broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an “acting’' position informing me of this.
“Same modus operandi as SS. What do they fear about the last show? Thank you, Mzansi, for the love and support through the years,” Marawa wrote.
So after serving the Public Broadcaster through time, I am sent yet another text from a person in an "acting" position informing me of this.👇🏾👇🏾— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu called on Marawa to name the people behind his axing.
On social media, many who reacted to the interview said they wanted more and echoed Shivambu's call. Others praised Mawara for “speaking his truth”.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Robert: I think you asked straight forward questions, and the public deserves straight forward answers.— Thando (@Ta_Fitty) August 2, 2021
JJ: Robert who’s this cabal that’s after you at SABC?
Robert: I can’t name them but they are there.
Me: pic.twitter.com/3SNnZDvqxp
I think Robert Marawa should do his Q&A's session on this platform since JJ kept on interrupting him. We want to hear more about Eddie Zondi, CC Manyapelo, David Kekana,Kudjo & mofr importantly what's happened at Sabc pic.twitter.com/Y3bb4uKWRJ— Tebogo (@Tebogo_sir) August 2, 2021
Loved the tell all by Robert Marawa. I am all for JJ Tabane, I understand and love his passion, but raising ones voice does nothing for improving ones argument.— 👑Siyamdumisa Cele👑 (@karndocian) August 2, 2021
Robert Marawa confronts issues head on ey thank u JJ Tabane for giving this legend the platform... i feel for Thomas Mlambo always stepping in bt he shud hav declined the offer, like he failed at soccer zone dismally... SABC blunders again... pic.twitter.com/L2fatPPJ9p— 🐍MuzaroWamaPolls❎ (@GoGoMuzaro) August 2, 2021
Robert Marawa's interview with JJ is nothing short of disheartening!.— kabelo_Moss. (@Kideo_Mah) August 2, 2021
The treatment of broadcasters is rather inhuman!.
Most people mistake strong personality with arrogance, JJ Tabane and Robert Marawa are such individuals who misunderstood as being arrogant— Hulumeni (@Gcinna4) August 2, 2021
Robert Marawa firing shots and JJ Tabane loading more shots 💣💣💣— Anthony Mandlazi (@Anthony19730811) August 2, 2021
Robert Marawa says "You disrespect the person at work. Cause him stress, and hard time",— Chief Erican, MBA (@EricanSA) August 2, 2021
Then you come to their funeral and shout, "we have lost a legend".
Doesn't this sound familiar in your work place?
Jj tabane
Robert Marawa situation is clearly parties leaving with tension— Karabo Ramasimong (@KB_Ramasimong) August 2, 2021
To be honest, I hear what SABC is saying, if they paying big money for a show that isn't bringing in revenue, it kinda makes sense to move on
JJ Tabane, I enjoy watching him interview#eNCA
Robert Marawa dropping bombs there with JJ. Yoh ya ne. Hai shem kwaze kwanzima!!!— Chappies (@NjabzFinest) August 2, 2021