'He's firing shots'- Mzansi reacts to Robert Marawa spilling the tea

Social media has been abuzz with reactions after sports presenter Robert Marawa's interview with JJ Tabane.

On Monday, the popular media personality spilt the beans on his departure from the SABC on eNCA's Power to Truth.

Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster on Friday after the conclusion of his show MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Speaking to Tabane, Marawa detailed his time at SuperSport and the SABC and shared some of the difficulties he faced during his tenure.

He also promised fans that his departure was not the end of the road.

“As long as there is oxygen, Marawa will happen,” he said. “As long as there is oxygen, things are going to be happening”.