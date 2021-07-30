Connie Ferguson shares tribute to late brother in celebration of his birthday

Actress Connie Ferguson penned a heartfelt tribute to her brother Moses who died recently, on his birthday, honouring his memory.

In an Instagram post from the heart, Connie wished her "heavenly" brother a happy birthday, being the first one she has celebrated without him. In the post, Connie shared that she misses her older brother deeply and believes that heaven has gained an angel his death.

“Happy first heavenly birthday big bro. I love you and I miss you so much! Rest Budas. We may have lost you here but we’ve gained an angel in heaven,” the star wrote.

She went on to give a shoutout to her mother, who died eight years ago, saying she is sure she is singing the loudest for her big brother.

“I'm sure mom is singing the loudest for you there. Love and miss you both so much!," said Connie.