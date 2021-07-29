Will Smith to star in film about tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams

Actor and rapper Will Smith has announced that he will be starring as Richard Williams, coach and father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the latest biopic to honour the living legend.

King Richard follows the tennis coach and father of five who has high hopes for his children in the face of adversity and obstacles and plans on making those dreams come to life.

Having already written a 78-page plan before his daughters were born, the film details the success the tennis coach had while working with Venus and Serena towards becoming professional tennis players at the top of their game.

Taking to Instagram with a trailer, Smith announced that he will be playing the role of the now 79-year-old icon.

“One of the greatest honours as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it.

“I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for King Richard, the story of the man who introduced the world to Venus and Serena Williams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes! Thank you Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the world,” the caption read.