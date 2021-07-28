Amapiano Awards takes legal action against DJ Qness for 'stealing' idea

The South African Amapiano Awards (SAAPA) have got a lot of attention on social media recently with many anticipating the award show, but it seems that there is drama behind the scenes as a different organisation has claimed the founder, DJ Qness, stole the concept for the show.

The legal representatives of the Amapiano Awards — not to be confused with the South African Amapiano Awards — have sent a cease and desist letter to DJ Qness to not go ahead with the much-anticipated award ceremony as they allege that he stole the concept from their client.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, Kevin Smith from Gani Mayet Attorneys said that his client had registered the concept in 2019 as the Amapiano Award and claims that after his client had an interaction with DJ Qness, the DJ started the South African Music Awards.

“The Amapiano awards, being our client, [we have learnt that] a non-profit company was registered in 2019, and the following year in 2020 a foundation was instituted as well and registered,” he said.

The legal representative went on to allege that DJ Qness had joined his client's team to assist with public relations and came on board as a the director of the foundation in May this year.

“DJ Qness abandoned the Amapiano Awards but that's when he started the South African Amapiano Awards with the same concept plan that he was made aware of while he was part of the planning committee and that is why we're taking legal action. Not only was he privy to the plan and the implementation strategy but also the foundation itself. He circumvented the Amapiano awards to start his own, after being made aware of it.”