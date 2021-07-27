Women’s Month art exhibition changes the narrative
Work of 38 Eastern Cape artists aims to transform negative myths into a positive vision
On the eve of Women’s Month, the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha is opening an exhibition which asks “where are the women?”
The group exhibition, Changing The Narrative, opens on Thursday, and portrays the work of 38 Eastern Cape artists...
