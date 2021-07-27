WATCH | Somizi joins many who ain't 'happy' with SA Olympic team's outfits

Somizi has weighed in on the ongoing debate about the South African Olympic team's official attire they wore at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Somizi said that he felt like other African countries better represented their culture than SA.

“Let's talk about the outfits that were worn by South Africans at the opening ceremony of the Olympics ... I don't understand. Swaziland, Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria they were beautiful in their authentic cultural outfits ... why do we always get it wrong ... I was not impressed.” he said.