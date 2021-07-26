WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir lift our spirits despite Springboks’ loss

The Boks may have lost against the British & Irish Lions over the weekend, but trust the world-renowned Ndlovu Youth Choir to remind us why our blood will always stay green and gold.

The choir, who competed in the final of America’s Got Talent, posted a rendition of Shosholoza on social media this weekend that will leave you with goosebumps.

The song was dedicated to late Xhosa commentator Kaunda Ntunja, who died last year at the age of 38.

Ntunja was widely regarded as one of the best television commentators in SA because of his innovative and energetic style of delivering matches on SuperSport together with the likes of Kaya Malotana and Lonwabo Mtimka.