Boohle gets candid about how that Cassper Nyovest collabo changed her life
Following Cassper Nyovest's release of his now chart-topping single Siyathandana where he featured Boohle, many have been wondering who this new kid on the block is.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her rise to fame, Boohle — real name Buhle Manyathi — said that she had been sending the rapper direct messages on social media for as long as she can remember.
“I always tell people to keep sending the DMs, to keep calling and keep pushing because one day you’ll get there. With me and Cassper it also started in the DMs. I kept sending direct messages to him.” she says,
“I got a call asking for a studio session so when I got to the location I realised that it’s Cassper’s house. I was so honoured that he was the one who called me to come to the studio because he had a beat for me,” she adds.
Hailing from Vosloorus, the 23-year-old singer says it's been a long journey to making a name for herself since venturing into music in 2016 as a mother of one.
“My biggest motivation is my family. I’ve been with them and they supported me even when they didn't understand what I was doing. They supported me when I had a kid because I was very young.”
She's now nominated in four different categories for the SA Amapiano Awards that are set to take place later this year. The singer who once tried her hand at the gospel genre, now identifies as an 'all-round artist — who does amapiano.
Life is no longer the same for Boohle, last year she was trying by all means to get renowned artists to recognise her, and now they are reaching out to her.
“Donald also called me, he contacted me saying that he wants to work ... I got to studio and there was fire already ... we worked on a song with him and hopefully we're still going to work on more.”
Boohle has already hit the studio to work on her debut amapiano album on which she might feature DJ DBN Gogo and Lady Du.
“I want to be international. The whole world needs to be calling out 'Boohle'. I want to work with Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran and H.E.R. But now, the amapiano album is in the works.”