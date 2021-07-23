Jan Braai gives nation a ‘hug’ with new cookery book
SA’s favourite fire feeder has scores of delicious dishes for vegetarians to try
The man behind millions of braai fires lighting up on September 24 — SA’s National Heritage Day — has a message for vegetarians: “To every single braai-loving South African who simply chooses not to eat meat, I am sorry that it took me so long.”
At last Jan Scannell, better known as “Jan Braai”, has released a recipe book, Jan Braai: The Vegetarian Option...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.