Grade 4 pupil follows in mom’s footsteps with love for the camera

A pint-sized photographer from Gqeberha recently stepped into her mother’s shoes and snapped up a podium finish at an international photography competition — all before her 10th birthday.



Nine-year-old Ilke Bower was awarded third place at the Documentary Family Awards while her sister Alina, 11, received an honourable mention during the ceremony...