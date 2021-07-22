‘Love Bug’ bites Garden Route

Full-size mosaic of a VW Beetle is latest work produced by #KnysnaArtProject and community upliftment NPO Masithandane

What started as a small project by artist and architect Squire Vickers at the beginning of the 1900s has grown to include more than 60 wondrous mosaic works in and about Sedgefield.



From tortoises to an octopus and a recently completed “Love Bug”, the magical mosaics of the self-proclaimed “slow town” of the Garden Route are hoping to attract visitors looking to add an Instagram-ready memory to their timeline. ..