Cassper Nyovest on becoming a TV host: 'I'm nervous but I have to kill it'
The rapper might be your next favourite TV personality.
Cassper Nyovest will soon add TV host to his CV.
The rapper announced the exciting news on social media on Tuesday ahead of him shooting his first episode.
“Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on SABC in a few months. Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill it. It's gonna open up mad doors.” he wrote.
In a series of videos, Cassper revealed that he was hosting a show that people were familiar with.
“The show is not new but I'm the new presenter. Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he said.
“It's never too late to start learning, it's never too late to take challenges. Can't wait for you guys to see this TV show.” he added.
SABC publicist Caroline Phalakatshela confirmed the news and told TshisaLIVE the show will air in September.
“It is true. His show is supposed to start September 8,” she said.