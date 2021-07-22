Cassper Nyovest on becoming a TV host: 'I'm nervous but I have to kill it'

In a series of videos, Cassper revealed that he was hosting a show that people were familiar with.

“The show is not new but I'm the new presenter. Since there's no shows, we have to take other types of shows so it's my new job, first time presenting. I'm very nervous but I'm very keen to learn and explore and also connect with the market,” he said.

“It's never too late to start learning, it's never too late to take challenges. Can't wait for you guys to see this TV show.” he added.