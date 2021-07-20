Reality TV star Kgomotso Ndungane opens up about life after 'RHOD'

As the Real Housewives of Durban season one airs once again on Mzansi Magic, Kgomotso Ndungane is having to relive the show all over again — and even though she has regrets she is trying to take it in her stride.

However, Kgomotso doesn't think she'll ever go the reality TV show route again.

“When I measure and question how I contributed to society through the show, it's like no contribution ever ... how has it changed the minds of the one that's trolling people, it has not moved the country forward,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

“I wouldn't go on to reality shows any more — or I'd be very selective.”

Life has not much changed for Kgomotso since she left Real House Wives of Durban, except that she had to pick up the pieces when she decided to leave after the first season.