Pearl Thusi asks Minister Mthethwa to help artists with 'actual support or money'

Actress Pearl Thusi has joined the many famous celebs who have called out minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa for not financially assisting struggling artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an impassioned plea to the minister amid SA's third wave of Covid-19, Pearl has called on the ministry to give the same amount of energy to artists who are in need of financial assistance as they do to congratulating and sending their condolences to the nation's shining stars.

“Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?” wrote Pearl.