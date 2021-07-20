Leisure

Pearl Thusi asks Minister Mthethwa to help artists with 'actual support or money'

The same way he always tweets “us congrats and condolences”

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 20 July 2021
Pearl Thusi believes that the government is quick to praise artists but not able to assist them.
Pearl Thusi believes that the government is quick to praise artists but not able to assist them.
Image: ALON SKUY

Actress Pearl Thusi has joined the many famous celebs who have called out minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa for not financially assisting struggling artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an impassioned plea to the minister amid SA's third wave of Covid-19, Pearl has called on the ministry to give the same amount of energy to artists who are in need of financial assistance as they do to congratulating and sending their condolences to the nation's shining stars.

“Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?” wrote Pearl.

As usual, Pearl's tweet sparked a conversation around the ministry's failure to adequately take care of artists.

However, there were some users who felt celebs earn enough and rather needed to change their lavish lifestyles to accommodate the new normal. 

Check out some of the reactions below:

Pearl isn't the only fave to call out the minister for the way he has handled the arts and providing assistance to artists who may have been out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Choreographer Bontle Moloi gave a spicy response to Mthethwa after he took to social media to celebrate International Dance Day on April 29.

Thank you Minister Nathi Mthethwa for the acknowledgment for my community. I could respond by expressing my grievances, concerns and bottomless questions on when and how things will get better for all artists and not just dancers, but are you not without those brought to your attention every single day and that energy is not the kind I want to address today,” said Bontle.

Check out the post here:

subscribe

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read