Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago admits she ‘struggles’ to get rid of resentment

Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago has admitted she struggles with letting go of grudges, but says she it works for her because it helps her “protect her space”.

It all began after a conversation about kindness in the face of hate came up on the TL.

A tweep said there is no point in being kind to those who wouldn’t return the favour, and tweeps offered their different opinions.

Lerato joined in the convo to shared how she struggles with holding grudges against those who have hurt her.

“My problem is holding grudges. Something I struggle to get rid of,” she said.

The star said sometimes holding a grudge could come in handy in pursuit of protecting one’s space.

“But it also works for me as I protect my space,” she wrote.