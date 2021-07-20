MaMkhize denies claims she was in 'cahoots' with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu
“I don’t want to be a politician and I refuse to be mentioned in such things that are untrue, cause perception becomes a reality if not disputed,” said Shauwn.
Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize, has moved swiftly to dismiss claims that she has connections to former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane and former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.
This after Mchunu handed himself over to authorities in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal after the arrest of the former president.
Since Ngizwe handed himself over to police, Mzansi has been abuzz with chats about who was involved. As the internet investigators began to throw out names, reality TV star Shauwn was thrown into the mix.
In a tweet, the person said that MaMkhize was allegedly seen having a meeting with Duduzane Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu and further claimed that the meeting was supposedly about inciting violence in SA.
Clearing her name on Instagram, the star penned a letter explaining why she stays away from politics in her work and says that she doesn't want to be part of an untrue story.
She went on to ask fans if there was a way for the tweet to be removed and believes that in the case of this user, idle hands are the devil's workshop with trolls.
“Please help me, anyone who know this person to remove it from his wall cause it’s not true. People who have nothing to do sometimes are problematic,” she wrote.
TshisaLIVE reached out to MaMkhize for comment but she had not responded at the time of publishing this article. This article will be updated with her comment should she respond.
There have been mixed reactions on social media to the arrest of former Ukhozi FM personality Ngizwe Mchunu.
Mchunu, a staunch supporter of Jacob Zuma, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs on Monday and is expected to face charges in Gauteng.
According to TimesLIVE, his lawyers and the police could not confirm what charges he will face. He told his social media followers on Saturday that he would hand himself over in connection with allegedly instigating unrest in KwaZulu-Natal since the arrest of the former president.
He said his criticism of the arrest was not intended to incite violence and unrest. He also denied that it was an attack on the Constitutional Court.
He described Zuma as a hero and the president of the people.
“We are against the arrest of the former president, but we have not encouraged people to protest, loot and destroy properties. I plead with fellow South Africans to respect and stop destroying your country,” he said.