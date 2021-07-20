Cassper Nyovest bids farewell to the Ticket Pro Dome as it announces its closure

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, along with some of the biggest names in SA entertainment, have been left heartbroken after SA's largest indoor arena, Ticketpro Dome, announced that it will no longer be operational for events.

RX Venue Management said in a statement they have sold the arena to a company that doesn't host live events.

The arena space was opened in April 1998, with an inaugural performance from the legendary Diana Ross before a crowd of 15,000 people, making history in SA.

“It is with a heavy heart that RX Venue Management today announces that after 20 years of being the management company of SA’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, the Ticketpro Dome has now been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund, to a third party which does not operate in the event space,” the company said.

Taking to Twitter, rap giant Cassper Nyovest was sad to hear of the news saying that he isn't OK.

As his biggest fans know, Mufasa did what many thought was impossible in 2015 and performed for a crowd of 20,000 in his successful attempt to fill up the venue.

“This hurts. I wanted to do one more show there when the country opens. I'm not OK,” said Cassper.