Showmax dismiss rumours there's a DJ Zinhle reality show on their books

Online subscription video on demand service Showmax has unfortunately burst the excitement bubble for DJ Zinhle's fans by confirming that there is no plan or talks in place for the platform to house the DJ's rumoured upcoming reality show.

Word on the street has been that entrepreneur and DJ Zinhle Jiyane has a reality show in the works — but Showmax has slammed the claims.

This after a popular entertainment blogger had many fans excited on Saturday when he took to Tik Tok announcing that a “good source” had tipped him off about the DJ working on making a reality TV debut.

"... we have it on good authority that she is getting her very own reality show ... according to our sources, Zinhle will be starring in her own reality show where she will open up about her life as a celebrity mom, business mogul and dream chaser. The show that will be on Showmax is rumoured to be in production under the working title of DJ Zinhle, Unexpected,” the blogger reported.