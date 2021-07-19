Musa Mthombeni pays lobola for Liesl Laurie

Congratulations are in order for TV personality Dr Musa Mthombeni and Jacaranda FM presenter and former Miss SA Liesl Laurie after Musa paid lobola for his wife over the weekend.

The pair are one step closer to walking down the aisle as Musa keeps proving the mantra “when you know, you know” by moving hastily to ensure Liesl has his last name as early as possible.

Musa took to his Instagram to share the exciting news with their fans.

“Eleven months ago I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend. Today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed,” he captioned a stunning snap of the couple in co-ordinated outfits.

Liesl looked gorgeous in a flowy dress made in African print fabric with a matching doek, while Musa stood next to her in a black shirt piped with the same fabric as her dress.

On her Instagram, Liesl expressed her joy at the events of the weekend.

“Turns out my cows were well fed and on standby,” Liesl said, to which Musa commented “Mine wife” with an in-love emoji.

The former Miss SA shared some of her thoughts now that she’s a wife, wondering if she should use a double barrel surname, or just become Mrs Mthombeni.

“Say cheese Makoti. So will it be Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni or Liesl Mthombeni?” she asked.

Check out their stunning snaps below: