Ayanda Thabethe dragged after she tweets about escaping 'the madness' at her holiday home

Model and TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has ruffled fans' feathers after revealing that she is at her holiday home as civil unrest rages on in SA.

After days of violence and looting, Mzansi has been left devastated at the state of KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, thanks to the riots.

Which is why Ayanda's latest tweet had fans up in arms when she took to Twitter to share that she is grateful to be able to “escape the madness” at her holiday home.

Lamenting the suffering and turmoil in SA, in a now-deleted tweet, Ayanda said she is concerned about being able to secure food for her family during the food shortages.

“Grateful to be in the privileged opportunity to escape the madness to our holiday home ... Figuring out how to get food to my family is what's weighing heavily on my heart. I'm going to need to do this 'til things are OK and who knows how long that will take,” she tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

However well-intentioned her tweet may have been, it left many users upset, saying that Ayanda flaunting her privilege of being able to escape to a holiday home is a slap in the face while millions of South Africans continue to face the aftermath of the riots and looting.

TshisaLIVE reached out to Ayanda for comment but she had not responded by the time this article was published.

Ayanda's tweet also made sure she landed on the Twitter trends lists.

Check out tweeps' reactions below: