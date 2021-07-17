Anele Mdoda says King Misuzulu Zulu should not have been broadcast live

Media personality Anele Mdoda has taken issue with the reigning ruler of the Zulu nation King Misuzulu Zulu after his live address about the violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

As violence gripped the province, the king addressed the Zulu nation on the current climate in SA. In his speech, the king urged his people to restore peace and calm.

“I appeal to you, my father’s people. Zulu is our own heritage that we must cherish and guard as our own treasure. I therefore appeal to the Zulu nation to withdraw from participation in the destruction of our country. I appeal for calm, for peace to be restored.

“Let us not allow politics to taint the dignity of our nation to be led to destruction. We are much better than this. We are people of dignity. Therefore let us respect the rule of law and ensure order returns to KwaZulu-Natal.”

Reacting to the impassioned plea, Anele was curious and asked fans why the king was speaking live on TV.