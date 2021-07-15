Noxolo Grootboom clears the air on 'food voucher' pledge

Former SABC news anchor Noxolo Grootboom has distanced herself from a Twitter account in her name, offering to help five families with food vouchers in KwaZulu-Natal.

She told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that she does not have any social media accounts and that her attempts to have the Twitter account in her name blocked have been unsuccessful.

As parts of KwaZulu-Natal continue to be ravaged by looting and destruction of infrastructure, many have lost their jobs.

The account, which has over 12,000 followers tweeted on Wednesday: “During these difficult times, I'd like to help 5 families with food vouchers. Send me a dm [direct message].”

TimesLIVE reached out to two Twitter users who “received” the food vouchers, but neither has responded at the time of publishing this article.