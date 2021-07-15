Boity Thulo becomes Mzansi's most followed artist on Insta with 5 million followers

Boity Thulo recently reached five million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed artist in SA according to Ornico Media Monitoring Agency, who confirmed this to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday.

Former cricketer AB de Villiers is the most followed celebrity in SA with 14.6 million followers, but Boity is at the top of the list in the entertainment industry.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Boity admitted that reaching five million followers came with a lot of pressure, however, she is happy to take it on as it will open doors for her.

“It feels incredibly overwhelming in the best way. I never take any milestone for granted no matter how big or small and this is a great feat ... It honestly is a true honour ... it plays a big role in creating more streams of income. I’m wholeheartedly grateful.

“But the pressure is also hectic as I have to keep the followers interested ... Either way, it’s all an incredible blessing,” Boity said.