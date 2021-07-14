WATCH | Kelly Khumalo claims Cyril Ramaphosa failed to 'own up' to his part in the mess

Singer Kelly Khumalo has lambasted president Cyril Ramaphosa after his address about the widespread looting and riots across SA, saying there will be no solution until the nation has leaders who care about its people.

As Mzansi celebrities use their platforms to raise awareness about the violence and the civil unrest after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, many have weighed in on the leadership of SA and how they are dealing with the situation.

Taking to Instagram with video clips, referring to him as “our” president, Kelly lambasted leadership for calling for peace but not owning up to their mistakes.

Without condoning the violence in SA, Kelly said people can't be blamed for reacting to the effects of the lockdown.

“The president, your guys' president, the president spoke ... but I heard nothing, I am not gonna lie to you I heard nothing. He called for peace and yet not owning up to his contribution to this disaster. I am not condoning what is happening out there but honestly, can you blame people for doing what they are doing? People have been patient, very co-operative for the past 18-22 months of lockdown, of no jobs, no food, no nothing,” said Kelly.

Watch the president's speech below: