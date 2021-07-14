WATCH | Kelly Khumalo claims Cyril Ramaphosa failed to 'own up' to his part in the mess
“People have been patient, very co-operative for the past 18-22 months of lockdown, of no jobs, no food, no nothing,” said Kelly.
Singer Kelly Khumalo has lambasted president Cyril Ramaphosa after his address about the widespread looting and riots across SA, saying there will be no solution until the nation has leaders who care about its people.
As Mzansi celebrities use their platforms to raise awareness about the violence and the civil unrest after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, many have weighed in on the leadership of SA and how they are dealing with the situation.
Taking to Instagram with video clips, referring to him as “our” president, Kelly lambasted leadership for calling for peace but not owning up to their mistakes.
Without condoning the violence in SA, Kelly said people can't be blamed for reacting to the effects of the lockdown.
“The president, your guys' president, the president spoke ... but I heard nothing, I am not gonna lie to you I heard nothing. He called for peace and yet not owning up to his contribution to this disaster. I am not condoning what is happening out there but honestly, can you blame people for doing what they are doing? People have been patient, very co-operative for the past 18-22 months of lockdown, of no jobs, no food, no nothing,” said Kelly.
The star went on to say there can only be a way forward if SA's leaders truly show that they care about the people of the country.
“The sad part about this whole looting spree is that it doesn't solve our issues, it worsens them. We are the ones to deal with the damage, we are the ones who have to deal with more jobless black people,” she said.
Then added, “I wish I could say there's a solution to this but there isn't from our end, until this country is led by people who are people who are actually for people.”
Blood and Water star Natasha Thahane is also doing her part to raise awareness and help the many people in SA who are struggling to access essentials.
She reacted after a fan pleaded with the star to help procure medication for their depression, saying they only have three pills left.
The star said she would be doing her bit to help the fan get the medication required.
Where do you stay? I’ll check if it’s open tomorrow & Uber them to you. https://t.co/kuP7lkd6I8— Natasha Thahane (@Natasha_Thahane) July 13, 2021
Actress Terry Pheto used her social media platform to highlight businesses that have been destroyed and damaged through the violence in SA.
“My heart goes out to small business owners who’ve lost everything. Can’t imagine what they must be going through.
Imagine trying to recover from a pandemic and keep going to watch your business burn to the ground. Yhu,” she said.
My heart goes out to small business owners who’ve lost everything. Can’t imagine what they must be going through. 😔— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 13, 2021
Imagine trying to recover from a pandemic and keep going to watch your business burn to the ground. Yhu 💔— Terry Pheto (@TerryPheto) July 13, 2021