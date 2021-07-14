Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns'

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been called out by Mzansi for not using his platforms to raise awareness about the riots across SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night about the violent protests across the country which have resulted in the looting and burning of infrastructure after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.

Several of the country's biggest names in SA entertainment took to Twitter to express their concerns for the nation, with political discourse and “pray for SA” posts filling up the TL.

Somizi, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest and many others used their social media platform to speak out against the violence and chaos in SA. However, fans note that US-based comedian and host Trevor Noah has yet to comment on the situation in his homeland.

So when the comedian took to Twitter with a throwback to the show's funniest moments — featuring a hilarious moment where he called Mzansi emergency services — tweeps felt like Trevor should say more about the current situation.