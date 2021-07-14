Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns'
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been called out by Mzansi for not using his platforms to raise awareness about the riots across SA.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night about the violent protests across the country which have resulted in the looting and burning of infrastructure after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma.
Several of the country's biggest names in SA entertainment took to Twitter to express their concerns for the nation, with political discourse and “pray for SA” posts filling up the TL.
Somizi, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest and many others used their social media platform to speak out against the violence and chaos in SA. However, fans note that US-based comedian and host Trevor Noah has yet to comment on the situation in his homeland.
So when the comedian took to Twitter with a throwback to the show's funniest moments — featuring a hilarious moment where he called Mzansi emergency services — tweeps felt like Trevor should say more about the current situation.
Trevor’s favorite accents. Getting caught in a blackout. Calling 9-1-1 in South Africa.— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 12, 2021
Here are some of the funniest Between the Scenes moments. https://t.co/fGPIjAUlkk
In a Twitter storm, fans called out Trevor for rather promoting his show and not using his platforms with a global reach to raise awareness about the concerns for SA as the riots continue.
This led to the Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia star trending on the SA Twitter charts.
With other tweeps sarcastically saying Trevor has no benefit in saying anything about SA, since his target audience is international and not necessarily in SA any more.
The SA comedian is yet to comment on the concerns for the country or the questions raised by fans.
Check out their reactions below:
no tweet nyana about what's currently going on in your own country ahh!!! pic.twitter.com/MUkuN3ZNQp— Odwa (@The_Boy___1) July 12, 2021
shopping malls, mosques, schools, trucks burning - dead bodies in the streets - not so funny bru - https://t.co/PJlFjeQ2Rf— Renier P. du Plessis (@renierduplessis) July 12, 2021
@Trevornoah any take on what’s happening in South Africa? https://t.co/05NViJ5DgY— IAMOYEKANMI 🍀 (@KingKupa1) July 12, 2021
Who can we call to save our country now?— Jordan Santhee (@JSanthee) July 13, 2021
Ghostbusters?
Thanos?
Trevor Noah?
That guy who says 'my fellow South Africans'?
I am genuinely confused by how the thought process of some of y'all works, y'all are now trying to bash Trevor Noah for not talking about SAs current situation like y'all didn't attack Thuso Mbedu 2 days ago for tweeting "South Africa is burning" pic.twitter.com/dKaeUOgse5— Mthoko Vuyani (@MthokoMthembu5) July 13, 2021
Though Trevor's lack of comment ruffled feathers, Thuso Mbedu addressing the violence across SA had tweeps up in arms about her thoughts on the unrest.
After a tweet about the nation burning, the peanut gallery came for Thuso choosing to speak out. Addressing the issues at hand, Thuso was accused of “making up the protests” as tweeps insisted that they were not a “SA” problem but a “KZN” problem. Tweeps slammed the US-based actress for supposedly pushing a fake narrative.
But Thuso wasn't here for one such tweep, and fact-checked him real quick about being divisive in already troubled times.
“And surely you’re aware that one of the systems that had apartheid thriving for as long as it did was the division of people in the same land. Remain divided and see how that works out for you,” said Thuso.