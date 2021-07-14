Leisure

Mzansi makes Trevor Noah trend for not saying anything as SA 'burns'

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 14 July 2021
Fans have asked the US-based comedian for his thoughts on the state of SA.
Image: Instagram/Trevor Noah via Kevin Mazur/GettyImages

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been called out by Mzansi for not using his platforms to raise awareness about the riots across SA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation last night about the violent protests across the country which have resulted in the looting and burning of infrastructure after the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. 

Several of the country's biggest names in SA entertainment took to Twitter to express their concerns for the nation, with political discourse and “pray for SA” posts filling up the TL. 

Somizi, Pearl Thusi, Cassper Nyovest and many others used their social media platform to speak out against the violence and chaos in SA. However, fans note that US-based comedian and host Trevor Noah has yet to comment on the situation in his homeland.

So when the comedian took to Twitter with a throwback to the show's funniest moments — featuring a hilarious moment where he called Mzansi emergency services — tweeps felt like Trevor should say more about the current situation.

In a Twitter storm, fans called out Trevor for rather promoting his show and not using his platforms with a global reach to raise awareness about the concerns for SA as the riots continue.

This led to the Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia star trending on the SA Twitter charts.

With other tweeps sarcastically saying Trevor has no benefit in saying anything about SA, since his target audience is international and not necessarily in SA any more.

The SA comedian is yet to comment on the concerns for the country or the questions raised by fans. 

Check out their reactions below:

Though Trevor's lack of comment ruffled feathers, Thuso Mbedu addressing the violence across SA had tweeps up in arms about her thoughts on the unrest.

After a tweet about the nation burning, the peanut gallery came for Thuso choosing to speak out. Addressing the issues at hand, Thuso was accused of “making up the protests” as tweeps insisted that they were not a “SA” problem but a “KZN” problem. Tweeps slammed the US-based actress for supposedly pushing a fake narrative. 

But Thuso wasn't here for one such tweep, and fact-checked him real quick about being divisive in already troubled times. 

“And surely you’re aware that one of the systems that had apartheid thriving for as long as it did was the division of people in the same land. Remain divided and see how that works out for you,” said Thuso.

