Nokuzola 'Sis Ouma' Mlengana's death leaves 'Skeem Saam' fans heartbroken

Tributes have poured in for actress Nokuzola Mlengana, best known for her role as Sis Ouma on SABC1's Skeem Saam, who died on Monday.

Details around the cause of her death are unknown at this time.

Skeem Saam confirmed the news on their official social media page, sending their condolences to her family.

“What a painful loss this is to us. We love you and we will miss you dearly. Rest in peace Nokuzola (Sis' Ouma) Mlengana. May her family accept our warmest condolences and we send thoughts of peace and courage their way,” they wrote.