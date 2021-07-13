Lesego Tlhabi hits back at Helen Zille ‘likening tradition to lawlessness’

TV presenter and comedian Lesego “Coconut Kelz” Tlhabi has called out DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille for her views about Jacob Zuma.

The arrest and incarceration of the former president for contempt of court has resulted in unrest as his supporters believe he should not be in jail.

South Africans have shared their opinions on the situation, and Zille penned a lengthy message on Facebook to express her views.

She reflected on her relationship with Zuma and offered her views about his arrest, but Lesego was not impressed.

Taking to Twitter after reading the piece, Lesego said Helen reminded her of grade 7 teacher who was “condescending and racist”.

“Yoh, this was wild to read. I was telling my mom she reminds me of my grade 7 anthropology teacher who thought knowing the language kind of made her an expert on the people. It’s incredibly condescending and racist throughout,” Lesego tweeted.