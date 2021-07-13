Here’s why Thuso Mbedu trended as KZN riots started & the fire she breathed!

The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu left the TL both shook and impressed when she refused to back down from her comments on the ongoing protests in KwaZulu-Natal, which left some members of the TL up in arms.

It all began after the star took to Twitter in a “pray for SA” moment. This as the protest over the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma quickly went from civil protests to violent riots across KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

Many spoke out against the protest action, including US-based Mzansi actress Thuso.

“South Africa is burning,” she said.