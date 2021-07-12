Leisure

‘You’re going straight to hell’ — Tweeps react to Rasta’s Steve Kekana portrait

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 12 July 2021
Fans remain unimpressed with Rasta's portrait of Steve Kekana.
Fans remain unimpressed with Rasta's portrait of Steve Kekana.
Image: Twitter/Rasta The Artist

In this week’s episode of “How did Rasta The Artist peeve off Twitter this time?”, social media users were left angered by the artist to the stars depiction of the late Steve Kekana.

The legendary musician died at the age of 63 on July 1. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE.

The news sent shock waves through Mzansi y, with many sharing their tributes to the musician.

Well-known and  controversial celeb portraitist Rasta took to social media with his painting of Steve performing on stage.

“Once again we are losing another great musical icon. May your legendary soul rest in paradise Steve Kekana,” captioned Rasta.

After sharing the portrait, Twitter users flooded the artist’s TL with angry and upset r comments.

Most people tweeted that they thought Rasta was again ruffling feathers by disrespecting the legacy and honour of the subjects of his artworks.

Check out the responses here:

Rasta is no stranger to angering the Twitter brigade.

When SA was mourning the loss of veteran actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards, the painter, real name Lebani Sirenje, shared his portrait dedicated to Shaleen and again left the TL up in arms.

See why:

subscribe

Latest Videos

Bowled Over: The Health e-dishion
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | The Proof is in the Pudding: Indulgent ...

Most Read