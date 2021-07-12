‘You’re going straight to hell’ — Tweeps react to Rasta’s Steve Kekana portrait

In this week’s episode of “How did Rasta The Artist peeve off Twitter this time?”, social media users were left angered by the artist to the stars depiction of the late Steve Kekana.

The legendary musician died at the age of 63 on July 1. His manager Xolani Majozi confirmed his death to TshisaLIVE.

The news sent shock waves through Mzansi y, with many sharing their tributes to the musician.

Well-known and controversial celeb portraitist Rasta took to social media with his painting of Steve performing on stage.

“Once again we are losing another great musical icon. May your legendary soul rest in paradise Steve Kekana,” captioned Rasta.