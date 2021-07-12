WATCH | ‘Be a good person, God will always favour you’ — Zodwa Wabantu motivates others alongside Jub Jub
Media personality Zodwa Wabantu has added motivational speaker to her list of boss moves after lending a hand to Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub.
Taking to social media, the star said Jub Jub had called for her to assist with one of his motivational speaking endeavours. At the conference, Zodwa can be seen delivering a sermon to all listening.
The socialite encouraged others to be good and said their actions will be highly favoured. She said good actions reward you more than simply praying.
“God forgives those who do good. Not because people are looking. Just be a good person. God will always favour you.
“Even if there was a time a truck was going to hit you, but you've been good. Being a good person favours you more than prayer.” said Zodwa.
Watch here:
Zodwa is loved by many for her willingness to lend a helping hand.
After taking her chicken and egg business to her community, the star paid a young woman money to braid her hair so she wouldn't be tempted to seek financial assistance from men.
In a video shared on Instagram, the star said she paid the woman R500 for her services to purchase essential items. She said she hopes that by helping, she would keep the young woman “off men” who may have offered her money.
“I called a young woman and asked, 'Do you know how to braid?' That R500 she can take home and buy herself pads, roll-on [deodorant], airtime,” wrote Zodwa.
Watch here: