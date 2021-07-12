LISTEN | SA’s latest 'big deal' Blxckie talks about his overnight success

Newcomer to the industry Blxckie has already gained national recognition for his SA trap stylings, and he's ready to take over the world after the release of his album B4Now.

Chatting about his latest endeavours on the TshisaPOD, the Durban-born star spoke about his humble beginnings, saying he had a sheltered life in Durban.

“I grew up in Sydenham Heights in Durban, an area notorious for gang violence but my parents tried to keep me out of all of that. I used to stay inside, I only used to go outside to play soccer and then I got a scholarship to go to Clifton College. After that I went to the University of KwaZulu-Natal in Pietermaritzburg and returned to University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College (Durban) to finish up,” he said.

LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY: