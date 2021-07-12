'It was war!' — Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family overcome Covid-19
Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family have tested negative for Covid-19, after having gone through the most fighting the virus for the last two weeks.
On Sunday, the media personality took to Instagram to share the great news.
“My family tested this morning for Covid-19 and we are negative ... Thank you for the outpour of love and support, it was war!!!” she wrote.
With Covid-19 infections still rising, there have been several celebrities that have come out to the public sharing their experience with the virus.
In early July, Minnie took to her social media asking her fans and followers to pray for her family after they tested positive for Covid-19.
“My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid is real and this wave is hectic! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!" she wrote.
“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she added.
Minnie has also shared that she had lost loved ones to Covid-19 in recent months and went on to warn her fans about the severity of the virus.
“Please look after yourselves, in the past two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much.”
After spending days in hospital, actress Nokuthula Mavuso's recent tweets alluded that she was back home and adjusting to her life 'post Covid-19'.
“Just doing chores is a mission. So tired,” she wrote.
