'It was war!' — Minnie Dlamini-Jones and her family overcome Covid-19 ​

With Covid-19 infections still rising, there have been several celebrities that have come out to the public sharing their experience with the virus.

In early July, Minnie took to her social media asking her fans and followers to pray for her family after they tested positive for Covid-19.

“My family and I are currently out of commission ... Covid is real and this wave is hectic! Stay safe and keep us in your prayers!!!" she wrote.

“It's my birthday in a week and at this rate I will be spending it sick in bed. Covid-19 sucks,” she added.

Minnie has also shared that she had lost loved ones to Covid-19 in recent months and went on to warn her fans about the severity of the virus.

“Please look after yourselves, in the past two weeks the amount of people I know who have passed away is too much.”