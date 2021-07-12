'He can't fake caring any more' - Amanda Black slams Ramaphosa’s address, rubbishes tribalism claims

Musician Amanda Black has again taken shots at President Cyril Ramaphosa's family meetings, saying we “deserve better as a people”.

In a message to the nation, Ramaphosa announced the extension of alert level 4 lockdown, with the ban on gatherings and alcohol to continue for 14 more days.

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to slam the violent protests and looting that gripped the nation over the last few days and condemned tribalism.

Taking to social media, Amanda said that she was gatvol and would not watch another family meeting again.

“I think tonight the president couldn’t even fake caring any more. That was the last time I watch an address. I get it. I’ve been getting it. But hope doesn’t kill. It just means you know you deserve better. We deserve better as a people. We matter OK?! Don't forget to vote.”