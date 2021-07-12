Black Motion makes debut on Tiny Desk and Mzansi loves to see it!

Mzansi has been ululating with pride over the Black Motion duo Bongani Mohosana and Thabo Mobogwane, who have been flying the South African flag high after their debut on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts.

Taking to Instagram, Bongani "Murda Bongz" Mohosana announced the news to his fans, speaking of their goal to be on global platforms.

“It has been more than 10 years of building the motion on every global dance floor recognisable to house music, showcasing our passion and love for Africa and the music that connects us all. Our journey continues and we are proud to have been given this opportunity to be on NPR tiny desk,” he wrote.

Former Idols SA contestant Brenden Praise, Msaki, Nokwazi Dlamini and Tabia also got to perform their hit singles with the duo.

Producer Ndumiso Buthelezi, who documented their performance, shared his sentiment with TshisaLIVE.

“Having the opportunity to do something as epic as being a part of the tiny desk concert for NS PRODUCTIONS is something that we not only take pride in but are extremely grateful for. Producing the visuals for Black Motion was the cherry on top as they have been a cornerstone in flying the local flag across the international borders... the Black Motion family would be something that our country and continent could stand behind and be proud of!” he said.