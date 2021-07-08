Unique sand-and-surf adventure race on cards
PE2EL in December will highlight natural wonders and benefits of conservation, cycling leg organiser Rob Henderson says
If you think the annual Port Elizabeth to East London surfski challenge might be a bit much for you, why not try a gentle 232km cycle along the beach?
The epic new PE2EL adventure race being planned for December will combine parallel surfski and cycle events aimed at showcasing the wonders of Algoa Bay...
