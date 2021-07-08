Somizi tells fans: Depression and anxiety have nothing to do with wealth

When it comes to mental health issues, no-one is immune, and Somizi Mhlongo wants his followers to know that.

While doing his morning facial routine, the media personality took to his Instagram Live candidly speaking of the days when he felt emotionally overwhelmed.

“I sometimes also remember days when I wake up and I wish I never woke up. That is when you know that you either depressed or you are going through a lot of things and you wish you want to throw in the towel. And that is when again I am grateful for the spirit that I have. That 10% of that positive mindset is very important,” he said.

Somizi went on to dismiss the notion that people with money or fame do not battle mental issues saying that they are rather good at masking it.

“Don't be fooled in thinking that people that are high up there are having a soft life. It is actually even tougher to maintain,” he said.

The Idols SA judge then added, “When you look at people. Don't want and wish to be them. Be inspired ... but remember, we all have our journeys ... Anxiety feels the same, suicidal thoughts feel the same, depression feels the same. So remember, when you think of giving up, it's not you, it's the devil.” he added.

Speaking on overcoming mental issues, Somizi shared that he deals with them by not focusing on his problems but on the little that is good.

“I deal with my problems and challenges differently, I don't give my problems the magnitude that they don't deserve,” he said.

The media personality encouraged his fans to not give up and stay strong through whatever challenges they face.

“What sets you apart from people who are in turmoil more than they should is that you are honest about what you are going through. Your pride and your ego do not get in the way of you sharing it with other people that you trust.”

Watch the full motivational speech below: