‘So proud of this man,’ Liesl Laurie celebrates Musa Mthombeni's new TV gig

Finally able to combine his love for medicine and TV, newly engaged TV personality and doctor Musa Mthombeni has bagged himself a new presenting gig and no-one is more excited for the household “breadwinner” than his fiancée Liesl Laurie.

The official Twitter account for SABC2's Vital Signs show let fans in on the news that Musa was the new host of their revamped show.

“It is our pleasure to introduce to you our newly revamped health show SABC's Vital Signs hosted by our brand new presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni on SABC2.”

Obviously excited, Musa took to his socials to share the happy news.

“We’re back on TV baby! This time with both my loves at the same time. Medicine and TV,” he said, to which Liesl responded, “So excited for you my love.”

In a separate IG post, Liesl gushed about her man.

“This is how you rest when you know your fiancé starts a new TV show today and will now be continuing in his role of breadwinner. So proud of this man going out to work for his family!

“Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the original breadwinner of the Mthombeni family,” wrote an excited Liesl.