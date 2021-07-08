From hair care to makeup, ‘Amberlicious’ shares her secrets
When Amber Moultrie from West End in Gqeberha was in high school, challenges with her hair growth led her to making her own product to address the issue.
And, after graduating from Nelson Mandela University in December and being unemployed, that product was her way of earning money for five months until she could find a teaching job...
