WATCH | Friends celebrate 'visionary' Steve Kekana’s life at memorial

Loved ones and family members of iconic musician Steve Kekana gathered to celebrate his life with a memorial service on Tuesday at the Polokwane Library Gardens Auditorium in Limpopo.

Steve died last week at the age of 63.

Attending the memorial virtually, fellow musician Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuza joined the rest of Steve's friends in singing the man's praises and called him a visionary. He told the story of how the Burn Out collaboration came about and admitted there could never be enough compensation for what Steve did for the song.

“I was in a recording studio at night, like 11 o’clock in the evening. Morena, as I used to call him and he used to call me, walked in as I was making music. When he heard the song, he looked up.

“I don’t believe the session fees would ever make up for anything that Steve put in the song,” Sipho said.

Sipho said that he Steve became more than friends, when Steve went on to marry his stepsister and they became family. The musician said they grew closer as they would meet at family gatherings and continue to share stages as their music shook the world.

The Burn Out hitmaker said he performed with Steve and Joe Nina and he was truly grateful that he had that last memory before “Steve said goodnight”.

“I’m grateful that I was part of Steve’s life up until the end.”