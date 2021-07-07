A ‘nature fix’ is a powerful antidote for the fear that creeps in
This is a true story.
Jessica sent me a message quite early, telling me she’d decided to ditch Facebook for a few days, just until she’d “stopped absorbing” both the froth and fear that oozed from endless status updates...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.