Leisure

WATCH | Three touching moments from Luzuko Nteleko’s funeral service

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 05 July 2021
Late actor Luzuko Nteleko was laid to rest surrounded by his loved ones.
Late actor Luzuko Nteleko was laid to rest surrounded by his loved ones.
Image: Instagram/Luzuko Nteleko

Family and friends of actor Luzuko Nteleko have laid the star to rest at his Eastern Cape family home.

Family members gathered with friends for an intimate funeral service on Friday to pay their final respects to the star actor.

Mourners dedicated their prayers and sang traditional Xhosa hymns to honour the former Muvhango actor.

LUZUKO NTELEKO

Posted by Kabs Events on Friday, July 2, 2021

Family members remembered Luzuko, paying tribute to his talent and kind spirit.

A sermon was delivered, sharing comforting words for the star’s family and friends.

LUZUKO NTELEKO

Posted by Kabs Events on Friday, July 2, 2021

Luzoko died last month following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 36.

On Twitter, Luzuko’s sister Nomsa shared her heartbreak at the thought of burying her brother.

I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth.”

In a statement confirming Luzuko's passing, the Nteleko family thanked medical staff and friends who supported their son during his cancer battle.

The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team who supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified  he was peace, courage and strength. May friends and loved ones be comforted by the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.” 

subscribe

Latest Videos

The walking RET: Zuma, Ace and Duduzane fire up supporters outside Nkandla on ...
Families want Ramaphosa to set up inquiry into anti-apartheid activists’ ...

Most Read