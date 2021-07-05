WATCH | Three touching moments from Luzuko Nteleko’s funeral service
Family and friends of actor Luzuko Nteleko have laid the star to rest at his Eastern Cape family home.
Family members gathered with friends for an intimate funeral service on Friday to pay their final respects to the star actor.
Mourners dedicated their prayers and sang traditional Xhosa hymns to honour the former Muvhango actor.
Family members remembered Luzuko, paying tribute to his talent and kind spirit.
A sermon was delivered, sharing comforting words for the star’s family and friends.
Luzoko died last month following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 36.
On Twitter, Luzuko’s sister Nomsa shared her heartbreak at the thought of burying her brother.
“I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth.”
In a statement confirming Luzuko's passing, the Nteleko family thanked medical staff and friends who supported their son during his cancer battle.
“The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team who supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21.
“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified — he was peace, courage and strength. May friends and loved ones be comforted by the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.”