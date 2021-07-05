WATCH | Three touching moments from Luzuko Nteleko’s funeral service

Luzoko died last month following a two-year battle with brain cancer. He was 36.

On Twitter, Luzuko’s sister Nomsa shared her heartbreak at the thought of burying her brother.

“I can’t believe we are here, my mother’s child, mtaka Dad. Now your next journey begins. May it be as glorious. You were indeed an angel on earth.”

In a statement confirming Luzuko's passing, the Nteleko family thanked medical staff and friends who supported their son during his cancer battle.

“The Nteleko family is grateful to his medical and spiritual team who supported Zuko tirelessly with his fight against brain cancer. He fought a good fight until he met his untimely death on June 21.

“We are deeply saddened and hurt by his passing. Luzuko was love personified — he was peace, courage and strength. May friends and loved ones be comforted by the fact that his spirit will continue to be with us.”